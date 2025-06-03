After 4 Decades On Sunset Blvd., A Beloved Chinese Restaurant Is Leaving West Hollywood
Sunset Boulevard, a long stretch of road that runs through West Hollywood casually called the Sunset Strip, is home to some of the most iconic restaurants in Los Angeles. However, it will no longer be the home of a cherished restaurant staple — Chin Chin. The restaurant that has called West Hollywood home for 45 years, will be closing this summer, with its last night of service on July 27. In a statement made on the restaurant's Facebook page, it notes that the reasoning for the closing is unexpected, but that its other locations in Brentwood, Studio City, and Las Vegas will remain open.
"Over the decades, we've celebrated countless milestones, shared unforgettable meals, and built lasting connections with our cherished guests," the statement said. "None of this would have been possible without your unwavering support, and for that, we are deeply grateful."
The statement also notes that the restaurant has launched a GoFundMe page to help them look for a new home in the area, and to support the staff during the transition. Understandably, fans of Chin Chin had a lot of memories to share on social media about how much the restaurant has meant to them. One user noted that his first experience eating there was in 1987, and since then he has always ordered the famed Chinese Chicken Salad and Chicken Fried Rice for parties. Others expressed disappointment and disbelief with the sudden closing, asking fans to visit the other locations to show support.
Sunset Boulevard has seen a lot of business closures recently
While Chin Chin is the latest business to have to shut its doors on Sunset Boulevard, it's not the only one. According to CBS News, the strip has gone through a tough time recently, with many of its most well-known businesses closing. Le Petit Four, a famous French bakery that had called West Hollywood home for 44 years, had to close in Marchm and is still looking for investors and a new location to call home. According to KTLA, Rock and Reilly's Irish pub, which had been open for nearly 15 years on the Sunset Strip, shut down unexpectedly just before St. Patrick's Day. Sunset Strip Liquor Store, which opened in 2020 and replaced Sun Bee Liquor Market, also announced its closure at the end of March.
So why has Sunset Boulevard gone through such troubled times as of late? An Instagram post from Le Petits Four in March cited a litany of reasons, which while specific to this establishment, may also explain the rest of the shutdowns in the area.
"Owner Alexandre Morgenthaler, who has lovingly run Le Petit Four since 1999, did everything possible to keep our doors open," the statement reads. "But with rising costs — including a 30% minimum wage increase since COVID and soaring rent — along with a decline in foot traffic, the decision became unavoidable."