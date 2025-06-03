After 4 Decades On Sunset Blvd., A Beloved Chinese Restaurant Is Leaving West Hollywood

Sunset Boulevard, a long stretch of road that runs through West Hollywood casually called the Sunset Strip, is home to some of the most iconic restaurants in Los Angeles. However, it will no longer be the home of a cherished restaurant staple — Chin Chin. The restaurant that has called West Hollywood home for 45 years, will be closing this summer, with its last night of service on July 27. In a statement made on the restaurant's Facebook page, it notes that the reasoning for the closing is unexpected, but that its other locations in Brentwood, Studio City, and Las Vegas will remain open.

"Over the decades, we've celebrated countless milestones, shared unforgettable meals, and built lasting connections with our cherished guests," the statement said. "None of this would have been possible without your unwavering support, and for that, we are deeply grateful."

The statement also notes that the restaurant has launched a GoFundMe page to help them look for a new home in the area, and to support the staff during the transition. Understandably, fans of Chin Chin had a lot of memories to share on social media about how much the restaurant has meant to them. One user noted that his first experience eating there was in 1987, and since then he has always ordered the famed Chinese Chicken Salad and Chicken Fried Rice for parties. Others expressed disappointment and disbelief with the sudden closing, asking fans to visit the other locations to show support.