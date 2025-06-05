Texas Has 2 Official Peppers — And This Small But Fierce Southwest Chile Flies Under The Radar

In the realm of "official state this or that," leave it to Texas to boast not one but two official chile peppers. It may not surprise anyone that the Texas State Legislature declared the jalapeño as the official state pepper in 1995. But just two years later, they honored another lesser-known chile — the humble but mighty chiltepín, which became the state's native pepper in 1997. The only chile native to Texas, chiltepín grows wild across the state, as well as in Mexico and Central America.

The attractive little shrubs produce pea-size green chiles that turn red when ripe and are a favorite meal of local birds; in fact, these tiny firecrackers also go by the name of "bird peppers." Interestingly, scientists believe these were the first chiles, which migrated from South America to Mexico via bird droppings. Over time, Mexicans acquired a taste for the spicy little bombshells, and from there, dozens of varieties were developed and cultivated. Regionally, they are also known as chile pequín, piquín, or petín.

It's because of these little chiles that all chiles are known as peppers, though botanically speaking they are not peppers at all. They technically belong to the Capsicum genus, while peppers are in the Piperaceae family. When the Spanish arrived in the Americas and encountered these chiles, the only thing to which they could compare their piquancy was black pepper. Since the chiles looked small and round, they assumed they were a kind of pepper and called them pimienta or pimiento. Today, pimienta de cayena remains the Spanish phrase for cayenne pepper.