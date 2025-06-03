Avoid This Mistake Next Time You're Shopping At Trader Joe's Or Else You Could Miss Out

Trader Joe's is a veritable wonderland of a grocery store, shelves lined with delicious items for the taking. It can be overwhelming for anyone who's never set foot in one of its stores before, so we have a list of 17 tips for first-time Trader Joe's shoppers that may help you get started. As a newbie, you'll want to remember one thing in particular: Avoid the mistake of leaving your favorite Trader Joe's items on the shelf, thinking you can easily come back another day to get them. You might find yourself tragically bereft of that treasured item before you know it. You see, Trader Joe's is notorious for discontinuing items, and not just the seasonal ones. Once you find something you love, get ready to stock up.

Of course, depending on what your sought-after food is, you'll want to store it in different ways. Many delicious treats like the popular JoeJoe's can be frozen to extend the shelf life even further, while other products like dried grains can sit in the pantry for months at a time just fine. Knowing what to buy and what to skip completely when you're shopping can help you narrow down a well-curated list of things you can live without, and things you'll definitely want to fill your fridge and pantry with.