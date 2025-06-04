Give Your Homemade Ice Cream A Textural Boost With This Gummy Ingredient
Forget about settling for ordinary flavors and simple textures. When it comes to homemade ice cream, the only limit is your imagination. Try a new fruit purée, throw in herbs that you don't ordinarily see at the store, maybe make a mixture of dark chocolate, tahini, and cottage cheese. Churn together the kind of joy and magic that can only be found in your own kitchen. Nothing is off the table, not even boba pearls. And yes, we're talking about the very same thing that graces boba tea everywhere — arguably the main allure of those drinks. Expect nothing less when they pop up in your ice cream.
In order to understand why this addition works, let us first get to know boba pearls a little bit. These black, glossy balls of tapioca starch originate from cassava roots, a type of plant originating in South America. When boiled with water, they turn gummy and chewy, with a thickness that adds volume to almost anything. More often than not, it's Taiwanese milk tea. Every once in a while, they make their way into desserts and become the unexpected twist everybody loves. With ice cream, boba pearls' unique texture creates pops of contrast against the chilling softness. As the ice cream melts, it coats the nutty, sweet pearls in whatever flavor you make it, doubling the decadent delight this dessert is known to offer. After all, how often do you get to eat chewy ice cream?
A great way to jazz up your homemade ice cream
Adding boba pearls to your ice cream is not difficult. Whether store-bought or homemade, boba pearls usually require some cooking. Once done, let them cool down before you add them to the ice cream. This could be right after you have churned the mixture, or later on as a topping when the ice cream is nicely chilled. However, it's worth noting that boba pearls tend to be quite sweet, so if you don't like cloying dessert, consider tempering the sweeteners.
And yes, it's no secret that sugar is boba pearls' best friend. They are often coated in a brown sugar syrup, which greatly intensifies the sweetness of anything they are added to — ice cream included. Of course, you can always replace it with other flavoring agents. Caramel sauce speckles the flavor base with salty-sweet bites, matcha powder is just marvelous for those who adore that earthy, tea aroma, and fruit purées introduce great vibrancy, making each spoonful a celebration of the season.
This is also your chance to encapsulate your favorite drink into a dessert with the ice cream base. Just grab those tea bags still sitting in your pantry — be it Earl Grey, oolong, Thai, or any other variety — and steep them into the dairy base as you're simmering it. But hey, feel free to match the boba's flavors with the ice cream as well. Just imagine how delicious a double chocolate ice cream will be, or a strawberry ice cream topped with not only fresh fruits but also the same flavored boba.