Give Your Homemade Ice Cream A Textural Boost With This Gummy Ingredient

Forget about settling for ordinary flavors and simple textures. When it comes to homemade ice cream, the only limit is your imagination. Try a new fruit purée, throw in herbs that you don't ordinarily see at the store, maybe make a mixture of dark chocolate, tahini, and cottage cheese. Churn together the kind of joy and magic that can only be found in your own kitchen. Nothing is off the table, not even boba pearls. And yes, we're talking about the very same thing that graces boba tea everywhere — arguably the main allure of those drinks. Expect nothing less when they pop up in your ice cream.

In order to understand why this addition works, let us first get to know boba pearls a little bit. These black, glossy balls of tapioca starch originate from cassava roots, a type of plant originating in South America. When boiled with water, they turn gummy and chewy, with a thickness that adds volume to almost anything. More often than not, it's Taiwanese milk tea. Every once in a while, they make their way into desserts and become the unexpected twist everybody loves. With ice cream, boba pearls' unique texture creates pops of contrast against the chilling softness. As the ice cream melts, it coats the nutty, sweet pearls in whatever flavor you make it, doubling the decadent delight this dessert is known to offer. After all, how often do you get to eat chewy ice cream?