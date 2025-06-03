Can You Buy Fruit Trees At Costco?
Costco is beloved for a lot of reasons, and it's no secret that its best food court items are among those reasons. But something most members might not expect from the big box retailer is its selection of flowers and plants that are often displayed near the check-out aisles. If you're someone who is concerned with picking the freshest fruit, the store just might make it all the easier by allowing you to grow it at home. That's right, Costco sells fruit trees to members. If you have a green thumb and can successfully take care of the trees, you just might be able to harvest your own citrus, stone fruit, and more from your own yard.
While the plants that are readily available at your local Costco widely vary based on the season and climate, you can order fruit trees from their website, too. Utilizing this option will vastly increase the range of fruit trees you can choose from, but make sure they are compatible with your local climate. Online, you'll find Costco has an inventory of fig trees, berry bushes, citrus trees, olive trees, and even pomegranate trees. Some Costco members were lucky enough to find peach trees at their store.
What to expect from Costco fruit trees
Even if you're able to grow the fruit trees Costco offers in your yard, or even in a greenhouse, there are a few things to be aware of before expecting your first harvest. Fruit trees can be rather tricky if you are new to growing them. Even with the right conditions, many fruit trees require several years before they are ready to begin fruiting. So, if you buy a tree, do not expect to get any produce from it right away. Instead, think of it as a long-term investment in your home garden.
Another reason that fruit trees do not always provide fruit is pollination. Trees that are outside can be naturally pollinated by insects like bees. However, fruit tree blossoms that are inside must be pollinated by hand. While this can be a frustrating realization to gardeners who are new to fruit trees or those who have been trying to nurture one for years, it's a necessary consideration before deciding to grow your own orchard. With these tips on what to expect, hopefully, you can make the most of Costco's offerings. Whether you buy one locally or have it shipped to your house, Costco does offer a good selection of fruit trees for the taking.