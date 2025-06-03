Can You Buy Fruit Trees At Costco?

Costco is beloved for a lot of reasons, and it's no secret that its best food court items are among those reasons. But something most members might not expect from the big box retailer is its selection of flowers and plants that are often displayed near the check-out aisles. If you're someone who is concerned with picking the freshest fruit, the store just might make it all the easier by allowing you to grow it at home. That's right, Costco sells fruit trees to members. If you have a green thumb and can successfully take care of the trees, you just might be able to harvest your own citrus, stone fruit, and more from your own yard.

While the plants that are readily available at your local Costco widely vary based on the season and climate, you can order fruit trees from their website, too. Utilizing this option will vastly increase the range of fruit trees you can choose from, but make sure they are compatible with your local climate. Online, you'll find Costco has an inventory of fig trees, berry bushes, citrus trees, olive trees, and even pomegranate trees. Some Costco members were lucky enough to find peach trees at their store.