This Is Brisket's Sweet Spot For The Perfect Temperature

Of all the things you need to know about brisket, perhaps the most important (and infamous) is that this lean cut can easily turn out tough and dry. Since it's full of connective tissue, the beef takes a long time to become tender, yet the meat's relatively low fat content doesn't help it retain much moisture as the hours go by. To help you treat this complicated cut right, we asked grill master Silvio Correa of Silvio's BBQ about the perfect temperatures for cooking and serving.

"I go with low and slow, around 225 degrees Fahrenheit," Correa reveals, echoing the classic barbecue mantra. This is definitely on the safe end, as setting your smoker any higher than 275 degrees is generally not recommended. The hotter the environment, the more quickly the beef will lose its juices, and you'll be in trouble if it dries out before its tough tissues turn tender.

Correa also advises, "Don't stress about exact timing; it's all about the internal temp." While some guides say to cook brisket for a certain amount of time per pound, it's really not a "set-and-forget" kind of cut. Testing your brisket with a thermometer is a more reliable way to track its doneness and avoid overcooking it. The grill master explains that "brisket usually hits that sweet spot around 203 degrees Fahrenheit," making your brisket "tender and delicious every time."