When To Use Brown Vs White Sugar In Your BBQ Sauce

While every barbecue region has its own signature sauce, most of them include a sweet element to balance tangy and spicy ingredients and complement the umami-richness of barbecued meat. Sweetness comes in many forms, and the type of sugar you use in your barbecue sauce can have major effects on the flavor profile. We consulted Matt Abdoo, executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ, for his expert opinion on the best type of sweetener to use for your sauce.

In an interview with Tasting Table, chef Abdoo said, "Generally speaking, I love using brown sugar, honey, and molasses, as well as white granulated sugar." The choice of which sweetener to use is a matter of personal choice; it depends on whether you simply want a sweeter sauce or whether you want a more complex flavor. To that effect, chef Abdoo thinks that "White sugar is great for making BBQ sauce when all you are trying to achieve is add sweetness without any additional flavor."

Brown sugar, a type of sugar that contains molasses, has much more complexity. Chef Abdoo considers his preferred sweeteners, among other flavor agents, as having "very distinct flavors that enhance and create depth to the sauce you are making." Brown sugar and molasses, for example, bring deep and rich caramel, burnt sugar, and even smoky flavors, while honey contains floral, fruity, and earthy notes.