Keep Cotton Candy Soft And Fresh With One Small Addition
Walk through a park, fair, or some sort of carnival and you're bound to see multicolored clouds of fluffy cotton candy. Also known as fairy or candy floss, cotton candy is essentially heated sugar syrup that has been passed through a rapidly rotating device which spins it into soft and fluffy strands. However, when it comes to the topic of storing it, perhaps for a party you're planning ahead for, cotton candy's textural boon becomes its bane. These delicate strands of sugar may be tasty to eat, but they can also be very tricky to store, turning into a hard, sticky, and melty mess within a matter of minutes. But there's one trick that can keep your cotton candy's texture intact, and it involves using a desiccant packet — the same tiny pouch that you may have seen inside new shoe boxes, and which can also extend the crispiness of your potato chips and keep baked goods fresh for longer.
Cotton candy is made up of fragile sugar strands which are extremely susceptible to external stimuli — namely moisture and heat. Upon contact with moisture (cotton candy's kryptonite), the sugar particles absorb all the water in the environment and start shrinking, resulting in a loss of structure and texture. Heat has a similar effect and can end up melting the sugar molecules, which will leave you with clumpy and sticky cotton candy. Desiccants can help slow down this rapid decline from delicious to disappointing by absorbing moisture and preventing it from reacting with the sugar molecules, consequently helping cotton candy stay strong and structured. It's an easy way to keep the spun sugar strands as soft and fluffy as ever.
How to use desiccants to store cotton candy
Using a desiccant here is as simple as just placing a packet inside the bag or container of cotton candy. That being said, there are certain things to keep in mind if you want to make the most of this storage solution. For starters, there are many types of food-safe desiccants in the market. However, it's often advisable to go for silica gel because it has a higher rate of moisture absorption and is more easy available — like in these 15-piece packs from Amazon. Ideally, you'll only need one packet per container to maintain the integrity of your cotton candy, but make sure to not rip or tear the packet in any way. Desiccants also work better when stored with cotton candy in an airtight container or a Mylar plastic bag (you can easily get your hands on a multi-sized pack like these Leboduo ones on Amazon).
Keep your bag or container of cotton candy away from heat and sunlight in a cool, dark, and dry place. The area shouldn't be very humid either, as this can make the spun sugar more vulnerable to moisture. That's why it's best to store cotton candy at room temperature, where it should stay fresh for one to two weeks. While refrigerating or freezing may extend its shelf life, doing so risks exposing the delicate sugar strands to more moisture and humidity. The surface you keep the candy on should be stable as well, because any vibration can cause the strands to deflate and shrink. These small tips will go a long way in preserving your cotton candy for longer, making party prep far easier.