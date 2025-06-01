Keep Cotton Candy Soft And Fresh With One Small Addition

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Walk through a park, fair, or some sort of carnival and you're bound to see multicolored clouds of fluffy cotton candy. Also known as fairy or candy floss, cotton candy is essentially heated sugar syrup that has been passed through a rapidly rotating device which spins it into soft and fluffy strands. However, when it comes to the topic of storing it, perhaps for a party you're planning ahead for, cotton candy's textural boon becomes its bane. These delicate strands of sugar may be tasty to eat, but they can also be very tricky to store, turning into a hard, sticky, and melty mess within a matter of minutes. But there's one trick that can keep your cotton candy's texture intact, and it involves using a desiccant packet — the same tiny pouch that you may have seen inside new shoe boxes, and which can also extend the crispiness of your potato chips and keep baked goods fresh for longer.

Cotton candy is made up of fragile sugar strands which are extremely susceptible to external stimuli — namely moisture and heat. Upon contact with moisture (cotton candy's kryptonite), the sugar particles absorb all the water in the environment and start shrinking, resulting in a loss of structure and texture. Heat has a similar effect and can end up melting the sugar molecules, which will leave you with clumpy and sticky cotton candy. Desiccants can help slow down this rapid decline from delicious to disappointing by absorbing moisture and preventing it from reacting with the sugar molecules, consequently helping cotton candy stay strong and structured. It's an easy way to keep the spun sugar strands as soft and fluffy as ever.