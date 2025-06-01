Does Any Nespresso Machine Make Drip Coffee?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We all need that cup of Joe to wake up our senses in the morning once the alarm clock buzzes off. But sometimes, a tiny espresso shot enjoyed like an Italian pro doesn't do the trick, and we need something larger. While the standard caffeine-filled appliance can brew single or double shots (which roughly equal 80 mL of java), the machine cannot make drip coffee drinks. Drip beverages refers to the process of brewing coffee that allows hot water to trickle over ground coffee beans and filtering it through — and if any other coffee terminology needs decoding, here's our guide. However, for coffee connoisseurs who need bigger mugs to get through the day, the Nespresso Vertuo machine is a better alternative.

But if you already own an OriginalLine Nespresso and don't want to drop more cash for a Vertuo, there is one way to hack the O.G. machine to get a larger cup. A lungo espresso, which is a long shot that is brewed with more water and is less concentrated than a normal shot, can be made with the OriginalLine edition. A lungo is brewed for a prolonged period of time, hence the name, which is the Italian word for "long." When compared to a normal espresso, lungos have a milder strength but contain a more bitter flavor. Once the long shot is fermented fully, more hot water can be added to produce an Americano, resulting in a bigger cup.