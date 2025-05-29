What Is Titanium Dioxide And Will Its Absence Change The Flavor Of Skittles?

Mars Inc., the company responsible for classic candies like Snickers, Twix, and M&M's, announced that it will be removing titanium dioxide, or TiO2, from its most colorful product: Skittles. The decision was confirmed in a report to Bloomberg News where the company revealed that it stopped using TiO2 in Skittles production at the end of 2024. Packages containing TiO2 will remain on shelves until the candies are sold out, and customers can expect that any Skittles made from 2025 onwards will be TiO2-free.

The decision to remove TiO2 from Skittles comes after years of public outcry both within the United States and abroad, and nearly a decade after Mars Inc. pledged to remove the ingredient from all productions. Titanium dioxide is a naturally occurring ingredient mined from the earth; it's used in a variety of food-based products to make items whiter, shinier, and brighter. So, essentially, it turns that mildly green Skittle into a shiny, neon green eye-catcher that really plays up that whole "taste the rainbow" slogan. It doesn't particularly affect the flavor of foods, so there's no telling how it will change the taste or quality of Skittles, but either way, the little sweets will still make the perfect candy addition to elevate your next bowl of popcorn.