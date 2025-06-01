Japanese Fried Chicken Vs Korean: What's The Difference?

Seasoned and floured chicken dunked and sizzled in hot oil — the humble fried chicken has traveled to all corners of the globe, and talented chefs have picked it up and put their own spin on it to suit their homeland's cuisine. Among the most well-known versions are those from Korea (called "chikin") and Japan ("karaage"). But what exactly are the differences between these two?

Well, compared to the American version, Korean and Japanese fried chicken are typically double-fried. After getting the first fry to crisp up the skin, the chicken is given a short break to let the skin cool down to prevent burning. Then, it's given a second fry to cook the interior meat the rest of the way. That's how you get chicken that is shatteringly crisp on the outside, while still juicy and tender on the inside (seriously, try this two-fry method with your homemade fried chicken — it's incredible).

Now that we've got that out of the way, let's get to the fun part: How Korean and Japanese fried chicken differ from one another. And boy, there's a lot to talk about!