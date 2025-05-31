Before Reusing Leftover Egg Cartons, Do This First For Endless DIY Possibilities
After finishing a dozen eggs, don't be so quick to just toss out that vacant egg carton. Cardboard and plastic egg cartons are incredibly versatile household items and can be repurposed in dozens of ways. From crafting to recycling to using egg cartons to make cooking easier, you've probably barely scratched the surface of what can be done with them. But there is one crucial step that shouldn't be missed when reusing egg cartons, and that's proper sanitization.
While an egg carton may seem unassuming, it's important to sanitize them before repurposing them into anything else since they can be home to harmful viruses, germs, and bacteria like salmonella. To get rid of these pesky contaminants and avoid illness, start by washing any visible dirt or grime off. For plastic cartons, a thorough wash with hot, soapy water followed by a white vinegar or diluted bleach soak will do the trick (be mindful not to mix bleach and vinegar, as this can be extremely dangerous).
For cardboard, spritz the whole thing with white vinegar or rubbing alcohol, or place it in your oven at a low temp between 175 and 212 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes. This is hot enough to kill bacteria like salmonella, but not so hot that the cardboard will ignite. Still, be very vigilant when doing this to avoid fire hazards, and never, ever use any chemical sanitizers on cardboard cartons before placing them in the oven. Even though cardboard doesn't typically ignite with temperatures below 425 degrees Fahrenheit, there is still a slight fire risk with this method, so be extremely careful.
Why sanitizing used egg cartons is important and what to do with them after
Keeping harmful bacteria and viruses out of your home is important for many reasons, including keeping you and your family healthy. Before using your egg cartons to store crickets for your beloved pet reptile, plant new seedlings, or do a fun craft with your little ones, you need to first make sure that they are sanitized by using one of the previously mentioned methods. If not, you run the risk of making yourself, your family, your pets, or even your plants sick. Once you've sanitized, the fun can begin.
If you're looking for some inspiration for how to reuse egg cartons, there are endless resources for how to do so on the internet. Alton Brown's clever way of repurposing egg cartons is to use them for condiment holders in your fridge, so you never have to strain yourself over getting the last drop again. Chef Curtis Stone's egg carton cooking hack is to use them as a disposable spoon rest. Additionally, you could always fill the cartons with seeds, bird food, and fruits as a DIY bird feeder or as disposable slow feeders for dogs that tend to eat too much too quickly. The list is truly endless, so long as you don't skip the crucial sanitization step before starting your next egg carton-based project.