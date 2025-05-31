Before Reusing Leftover Egg Cartons, Do This First For Endless DIY Possibilities

After finishing a dozen eggs, don't be so quick to just toss out that vacant egg carton. Cardboard and plastic egg cartons are incredibly versatile household items and can be repurposed in dozens of ways. From crafting to recycling to using egg cartons to make cooking easier, you've probably barely scratched the surface of what can be done with them. But there is one crucial step that shouldn't be missed when reusing egg cartons, and that's proper sanitization.

While an egg carton may seem unassuming, it's important to sanitize them before repurposing them into anything else since they can be home to harmful viruses, germs, and bacteria like salmonella. To get rid of these pesky contaminants and avoid illness, start by washing any visible dirt or grime off. For plastic cartons, a thorough wash with hot, soapy water followed by a white vinegar or diluted bleach soak will do the trick (be mindful not to mix bleach and vinegar, as this can be extremely dangerous).

For cardboard, spritz the whole thing with white vinegar or rubbing alcohol, or place it in your oven at a low temp between 175 and 212 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes. This is hot enough to kill bacteria like salmonella, but not so hot that the cardboard will ignite. Still, be very vigilant when doing this to avoid fire hazards, and never, ever use any chemical sanitizers on cardboard cartons before placing them in the oven. Even though cardboard doesn't typically ignite with temperatures below 425 degrees Fahrenheit, there is still a slight fire risk with this method, so be extremely careful.