Making curries, daals, and flatbreads at home that rival the aroma and flavor of those prepared in Indian restaurants requires the right balance of spices, fresh produce, and expert culinary technique. But aside from all this, there's one key ingredient that can take your dhansaks and kormas to the next level — a jar of Kirkland brand organic ghee. This wholesome ingredient is awesome for making restaurant-quality Indian food due to its buttery flavor, nutty aroma, and high smoke point.

Ghee is simply a form of clarified butter, which is created by simmering regular butter in a pan until the milk solids separate from the fat. As water in the butter evaporates, the solids fall to the bottom of the pan and the clear fat (the ghee) remains at the top, which can be scooped off and used for cooking. Kirkland's ghee is perfect for cooking curries because it has a much higher smoke point than butter (485 degrees versus 350 degrees). Many Indian dishes, like lamb bhuna or shrimp jalfrezi, have to be fried on a high heat to first bloom and then cook off the raw flavor of whole and ground spices. The combination of the high heat and the rich flavor of the ghee also helps to soften and caramelize the onions that form the base of many Indian curries, resulting in a smooth, fragrant sauce. Unlike other cooking oils, which can include additives like anti-foaming agents, Kirkland's organic ghee contains only one ingredient: organic butter.