How Much Oil Should You Use In Your Skillet For Perfectly Browned Chicken?

When it comes to preparing chicken, sometimes less is more. While we are fans of breading and basting, simple preparations like searing can prove just as delicious — that is, when executed correctly. Regardless of how easy it may seem to brown poultry in a skillet, there are a bunch of factors that can impact the poultry, including the amount of oil used during cooking. An often overlooked detail, determining exactly how much oil to drizzle into a pan could be the key to achieving a better browned chicken.

Oil is essential whenever you cook chicken. Along with preventing the meat from sticking, the fatty liquid also facilitates faster, uniform cooking. It even amplifies richness and heightens flavor. Most importantly, however, oil helps chicken to brown, which has major textural and visual benefits. Yet, despite its importance, oil shouldn't totally saturate your skillet. Given that the goal is to sear rather than fry, we recommend keeping quantities moderate. Generally, a single tablespoon (potentially, two) is all you need when browning chicken in a standard nine-inch skillet. As for which works best, stay away from unrefined oils and instead opt for something neutral with a high smoke point such as sunflower, canola, or peanut oil.

For the best results, simply pour oil into a warm stainless steel (or cast iron) skillet, moving the pan slightly until the surface is fully coated. Once it starts to ripple and appear somewhat streaky, you can finally begin browning the chicken.