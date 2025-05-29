The Strange-Sounding Coffee Hack That Quietly Packs In Protein

Ever heard of someone willingly putting a tablespoon of gelatin into their coffee? Yes, the same stuff that makes Jell-O wiggly and fun. Bet you haven't even considered this scenario! As gross as it might sound at first, though, there are real reasons why you'd probably want to start adding some to your morning cup of Joe, especially if you're looking to boost your protein intake. You see, gelatin not only changes the coffee's texture to be silken-soft, it's also a superb source of protein.

First things first, what exactly is gelatin? You might've used it before in your desserts, but not everyone knows how exactly it's made, and the answer is (mainly) pork. You heard that right: to get gelatin, people treat pork skin with chemicals to isolate a protein called collagen — a very strong and elastic compound that gives the skin structure (we also have collagen in our skin). After a bit of extra processing, collagen is broken down into gelatin.

By composition, gelatin is almost pure protein (it lacks tryptophan, an essential amino acid crucial for muscle growth). For every tablespoon (7 grams) of powdered or ground-down sheet gelatin, you'd get about 6 grams of protein in return — that's over 90% protein by weight!