How To Make Your Own Chocolate Chips With Just 2 Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've got even a little bit of a sweet tooth, there's a good chance that chocolate chips are a staple in your pantry. They're essential for your best chocolate chip cookie recipe, and there are also all kinds of creative ways to use chocolate chips, from ice cream mix-ins to cake toppings. With all these uses in mind, it's time to learn how to make your own chips. Sure, there are plenty of great store-bought chocolate chip brands, but making your own can save money and a trip to the store, and it gives you control in how you make them. For example, you can control the level of sugar. Best of all, DIY chocolate chips are so simple and require just two ingredients: your chocolate and sweetener of choice.

Choose unsweetened chocolate for two reasons. It keeps the amount of sugar and sweetness totally up to you for both health and flavor purposes. Plus, sugar and other additives can hinder chocolate's melting, so totally unsweetened chocolate is the easiest to work with. Simply melt your chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl for 20 seconds, then stir it for a couple minutes — if it's not smooth, try a few more seconds in the microwave. Then, add your sweetener, whether you decide to use granulated sugar or something like Stevia. About 1 teaspoon of sweetener per ounce of chocolate is a good starting point, but again, the point here is that you can make the chocolate more or less sweet.