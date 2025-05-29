Why We're Leaving This Classic Tillamook Ice Cream Flavor On The Shelf
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Of the dozens of popular brands of ice cream on the market, Tillamook is a solid choice. After all, the Tillamook Dairy presides over every aspect of its ice cream production, from raising the cows to filling each packaged pint. So, when we tasted and ranked 11 Tillamook ice cream flavors, it was difficult to find one that we didn't like. That said, we based our ranking not only on how good each flavor was, but also how unique it is compared to similar flavors on the market. Consequently, Tillamook's Vanilla Bean ice cream is the classic flavor we decided to leave on the shelf. Vanilla is a flavor most brands are obliged to offer because, according to a 2022 YouGov poll (via White Hutchinson), it's America's favorite ice cream flavor.
Tillamook's version is rich and creamy because it features high-quality milk and production practices, but that's the baseline for all of the brand's flavors, so there's no unique quality that makes it stand out from the others. Furthermore, the vanilla flavor itself, while notable, is subtle. It isn't as intense and aromatic as that of other brands' — or even other vanilla Tillamook offerings. For example, we ranked Tillamook's French Vanilla higher because of its much more decadent, custard-like color, flavor, and texture. If you're looking for a foundational ice cream for a milkshake, affogato, or hot fudge sundae, the Vanilla Bean is fine. But we'd skip it and opt for a more interesting flavor to enjoy on its own.
What others have to say about Tillamook's Vanilla Bean ice cream
While Tillamook's Vanilla Bean ice cream has received favorable reviews from Walmart, Target, and Amazon customers alike, many weren't wowed, either. The biggest complaint across the board was that the vanilla flavor wasn't strong enough. Customers used flavor descriptors like "bland," "flavorless," and "light" to describe it. A Target customer complained about the use of guar gum and other stabilizers, which gave the texture a "gummy and unpleasant" mouthfeel, while others called gum stabilizers and flavoring additives unnecessary poisons.
One customer also said that the Tillamook Vanilla Bean was more prone to freezer burn than other vanilla ice cream brands they'd previously bought. While Tillamook's Vanilla Bean took last place in our ranking of Tillamook flavors, Tillamook's Old-Fashioned Vanilla was delicious enough to rank as one of our favorite vanilla ice cream flavors when compared to other popular store brands. Where the Vanilla Bean was described as bland and full of chemical stabilizers, the Old-Fashioned Vanilla contains just a few high-quality, whole ingredients starting with heavy cream and eggs to achieve the creamiest texture.
It also features a double dose of vanilla extract and natural vanilla flavor for a strong taste that matches its creaminess, though it should be noted that, like the Vanilla Bean, it also contains guar and tara gums. It's likely that the more substantial ingredients mask these stabilizers and improve the texture and mouthfeel. So, if you're craving a luscious vanilla ice cream to drizzle with Hershey's chocolate sauce or to accompany a slice of homemade Dutch apple pie, leave Tillamook's Vanilla Bean on the shelf and pick up the brand's Old-Fashioned Vanilla instead.