Why We're Leaving This Classic Tillamook Ice Cream Flavor On The Shelf

Of the dozens of popular brands of ice cream on the market, Tillamook is a solid choice. After all, the Tillamook Dairy presides over every aspect of its ice cream production, from raising the cows to filling each packaged pint. So, when we tasted and ranked 11 Tillamook ice cream flavors, it was difficult to find one that we didn't like. That said, we based our ranking not only on how good each flavor was, but also how unique it is compared to similar flavors on the market. Consequently, Tillamook's Vanilla Bean ice cream is the classic flavor we decided to leave on the shelf. Vanilla is a flavor most brands are obliged to offer because, according to a 2022 YouGov poll (via White Hutchinson), it's America's favorite ice cream flavor.

Tillamook's version is rich and creamy because it features high-quality milk and production practices, but that's the baseline for all of the brand's flavors, so there's no unique quality that makes it stand out from the others. Furthermore, the vanilla flavor itself, while notable, is subtle. It isn't as intense and aromatic as that of other brands' — or even other vanilla Tillamook offerings. For example, we ranked Tillamook's French Vanilla higher because of its much more decadent, custard-like color, flavor, and texture. If you're looking for a foundational ice cream for a milkshake, affogato, or hot fudge sundae, the Vanilla Bean is fine. But we'd skip it and opt for a more interesting flavor to enjoy on its own.