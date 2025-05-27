The Ingredient Adjustment That Ree Drummond Swears By For Better Pecan Pie

You would be remiss if you laid a table featuring a bunch of classic American desserts and didn't include the rich and buttery flavor of a classic pecan pie. This indulgent slice of heaven makes the perfect finale to a cozy dinner no matter which nostalgic recipe you've used to make it. Having said that, you could elevate your favorite pecan pie further with one slight ingredient adjustment that Ree Drummond swears by. According to the cookbook author and TV personality, you should finely chop your pecans into smaller pieces to make cleaner slices.

Drummond's recipe for pecan pie veers from the norm as most recipes for this rich dessert call for halved pecans, which are either stirred into the filling or scattered over the top. Either way, when it comes time to slice the baked pie, the chunky pecans make it tricky to cut seamless, pretty wedges. While a messy slice of pie isn't the worst thing in the world, a neat wedge does look more Insta-worthy when serving to guests at a dinner party. Plus, chopping the nuts into smaller nuggets ensures they are evenly distributed throughout the filling, resulting in uniform slices where every bite has a balanced ratio of filling to nuts. This move also results in a pie with lots of textural crunch running through it, which lends it a better mouthfeel and satisfying quality.