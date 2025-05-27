It goes without saying that making an iced coffee at home starts with good quality coffee beans. However, the other key ingredient in this refreshing pick-me-up (apart from the ice!) is the water used to make the coffee itself. We asked coffee expert Mathew Woodburn-Simmonds to clue us in on the absolute best water to use for iced coffee and why it matters so much.

"Filtered water is generally the best choice for brewing iced coffee," Woodburn-Simmonds explains, "though it depends hugely on where you are and what the mineral content of your tap water is. Most people will want to start with a blank slate.

"Ensuring your water has had the various chemicals and minerals removed from it before starting will help you get a clean, rich flavor," he continues. "If you have 'hard' water, with lots of minerals like calcium or magnesium in it, [it] can affect extraction, leaving you with dull or bitter coffee. Starting with good quality water is key to getting the best flavor, as your drink is mostly water."

Filtered water is simply water that's been run through a carbon filtration system in order to remove contaminants and chemicals, like chlorine and zinc. This process is believed to improve the taste of the water while reducing its hardness, resulting in better-quality teas and coffees with a smoother character.