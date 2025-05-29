Mojito Vs Daiquiri: Is There A Difference?

Drop by a beachside bar and you're guaranteed to find either mojitos or daiquiris on the menu (likely both!). Their refreshing quality makes them basically must-haves at any oceanfront bar, but they're so popular you can find them inland, as well. What, however, makes them so special? It all starts with a bottle of white rum.

Mojitos and daiquiris share that same white rum foundation, along with some sweetness contributed by simple syrup and a twist of lime juice for acidity. Simple, right? But it surprisingly doesn't taste basic at all. You have sweetness, tartness, and booziness all rolled into one and made doubly better in an ice-cold glass. After spending a couple of hours frolicking in the sun, these drinks are exactly what you need to cool down.

Despite sharing the same basic ingredients and "tropical" vibe, mojitos and daiquiris are two very different drinks. So, to spare you some confusion the next time you're sitting down at a beach bar, here are what makes these two drinks unique.