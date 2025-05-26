Baking Beignets Is The Less Messy Way To Enjoy This Classic New Orleans Treat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Before they became synonymous with New Orleans, beignets were classic French pastries, fried to light and airy perfection. Cafe du Monde remains the New Orleans gold standard, cranking out thousands of powdered-sugar covered beignets to enjoy fresh out of the fryer. But these puffy, chewy fried dough balls can be made at home using similar steps. Better still, you can avoid the mess of oil spatter by baking beignets in the oven.

Beignets, like conventional donuts, are essentially yeast bread dough fried for a fluffier and more decadent flavor and texture. But the oven is a much more common vessel for baking yeast-based breads, so it's easy enough to make the transition from the deep fryer to the oven. You'll save the mess and the calories of oil, without losing the beautiful rise and pillowy texture. To bake beignets, use the same dough mixture that we use in our recipe for New Orleans beignets, which requires a resting period. After slicing the dough into the characteristic beignet squares, you'll space them out on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet to slide into the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for between 12 and 15 minutes. A brushing of egg-wash will provide a buttery richness and help the exterior brown beautifully without the help of hot oil. Similar to fried beignets, baked beignets taste best fresh out of the oven.