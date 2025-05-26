The Worst Store-Bought Sauerkraut Hides Behind Fancy Packaging

Want to improve your gut health? You should start eating more sauerkraut. Much like other cultured foods, such as kimchi and kefir, this simple fermented mixture of shredded cabbage and salt is packed full of probiotics that support the immune system and promote the growth of good bacteria that the gut needs to thrive. While you can make your own sauerkraut with virtually any variety of cabbage, it does require a few days to ferment.

In the meantime, there are plenty of high-quality store-bought sauerkraut brands to choose from. Just be wary of being hoodwinked by a posh label that belies what's inside the jar like we were. After taste testing 7 store-bought sauerkraut brands and ranking them worst to best, there was one line that hid its lackluster texture behind fancy packaging: Saverne Classic Sauerkraut.

The loser in our ranking, Saverne's Classic Sauerkraut is described as being organic and artisan on the label, which boasts a classy look and a simple-but-sophisticated typeface. However, once we opened the jar, its consistency didn't match up with its chic appearance. Instead of being crunchy and firm, the cabbage was soft and didn't have that appealing snap we were looking for. It was also very finely shredded, which may go some way in explaining why its texture lacked that distinctive bite. Having said that, the flavor of the sauerkraut was fine. It had a muted taste and an understated vibe even though it was quite briny.