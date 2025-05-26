What To Know About The Starbucks K-Cup Pods That Have Double The Caffeine

We've all done it, especially on days when we just can't force our eyes open or keep our heads from slumping on the desk. You get up from your chair around 10 a.m. and brew a second cup of coffee, or you roll through a drive-thru and beg for a Starbucks doubleshot on ice – anything to consume a little more caffeine that will help you get through the day. In case it's not already in your cabinet, Starbucks offers a version of K-Cups that promises double the amount of caffeine in a single cup, which might just be the solution to those slow mornings.

The Starbucks K-Cup 2X Caffeine pods really do contain two times the caffeine of a regular Starbucks K-Cup, jumping from an average of about 100 to 130 milligrams per 8-ounce cup to about 250 to 260 milligrams per 8-ounce cup. The pods were specifically designed to "give you an extra boost to take on the day," according to Starbucks' website, and are created by combining coffee extracts for even more caffeine per pod. The 2X Caffeine K-Cups are only available in two flavors, House Blend and Veranda Blend, in either medium, blonde, or dark roast. Though the K-Cups are sold on Starbucks' website, they're also available on Amazon and at Walmart.