The Pricing Tip To Keep In Mind For A Successful Bake Sale

Seasoned bake sale veterans know that offering a variety of different desserts creates a dynamic presentation. But, for bakers planning their next event, consider the atmosphere and scale of your bake sale: Do you expect to move larger or batched items? Or will your customers favor smaller, individual baked goods?

Cookies by the dozen or whole cakes will sell well if your bake sale is hosted as a larger community event (i.e., people have been made aware of the event beforehand via advertising, and will be showing up for the express purpose of buying baked goods). At main-event bake sales like this, plan to stock multiple larger or batched items. Big families or foodies hosting a dinner party might want to purchase a physically larger dessert item — like a whole Hummingbird loaf cake, which is compact for easy cellophane-wrapping and transportation.

On the flip side, if your bake sale is an accessory event accompanying a larger event (i.e., a table set up at a choir concert or basketball game), then patrons might not be prepared to leave with a dozen cookies. At bake sales like these, plan to stock primarily single items, like individually-wrapped brownies or cupcakes. Baked goods by-the-each are also the move for bake sales positioned on busy sidewalks or in parks; passersby will want to buy a portable, handheld treat they can munch on as they walk, or else comfortably stash for later. Classic lemon bars and these jazzed-up Rice Krispies treats perform fantastically here.