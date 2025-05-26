The Pricing Tip To Keep In Mind For A Successful Bake Sale
Seasoned bake sale veterans know that offering a variety of different desserts creates a dynamic presentation. But, for bakers planning their next event, consider the atmosphere and scale of your bake sale: Do you expect to move larger or batched items? Or will your customers favor smaller, individual baked goods?
Cookies by the dozen or whole cakes will sell well if your bake sale is hosted as a larger community event (i.e., people have been made aware of the event beforehand via advertising, and will be showing up for the express purpose of buying baked goods). At main-event bake sales like this, plan to stock multiple larger or batched items. Big families or foodies hosting a dinner party might want to purchase a physically larger dessert item — like a whole Hummingbird loaf cake, which is compact for easy cellophane-wrapping and transportation.
On the flip side, if your bake sale is an accessory event accompanying a larger event (i.e., a table set up at a choir concert or basketball game), then patrons might not be prepared to leave with a dozen cookies. At bake sales like these, plan to stock primarily single items, like individually-wrapped brownies or cupcakes. Baked goods by-the-each are also the move for bake sales positioned on busy sidewalks or in parks; passersby will want to buy a portable, handheld treat they can munch on as they walk, or else comfortably stash for later. Classic lemon bars and these jazzed-up Rice Krispies treats perform fantastically here.
Know whether to stock larger baked goods or individual items
Now for the logistical part: Pricing your inventory. As a general rule, items sold individually can be marked up slightly higher than larger items. For example, a whole layer cake might sell for $20, while layer cake slices could be sold at $4 a piece. If the cake is sliced into six pieces, that would fetch $24 (slightly more money) for the same item. Similarly, a dozen cookies might cost $10, but individual cookies could be sold for $2 each.
Not sure what to charge? Swing by your local bakery to get a feel for how much each type of item is selling for in your area – then charge at least one dollar less. Offering a "pay what you want" premise toward the end of the bake sale, when many of the treats have been picked over, can surprisingly inspire patrons to voluntarily give more money than sellers might feel comfortable charging initially.
For a cohesive and visually-appealing presentation, place whole cakes and cookies packaged by the dozen on a table of their own, and neatly arrange individually-wrapped baked goods on a separate table. A multi-tiered dessert stand can also contribute attention-grabbing vertical storage space. Other aesthetic accessories like flower-filled vases, a lace tablecloth, an antique cake stand, vintage mirrored serving trays, pretty handwritten labels, or a draping of tulle fabric around the table can make a world of difference in attracting customers and increasing profit.