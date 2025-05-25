The Most Important Tip To Remember When Converting Your Cake Recipe To Gluten-Free

You finally found the perfect cake recipe for your upcoming celebration. With the right flavors, an irresistible texture, and rave reviews to boot, you're eager to get going in the kitchen. But after substituting the flour to cater to those with gluten sensitivities, that once picture-perfect cake from your recipe book now looks a bit sad. Instead of a dreamy, delicate cake slice, you're left with a dry, almost-sand-like pile of disappointment. So what gives? Well, converting a tried-and-true cake recipe to be gluten-free isn't always as easy as a one-to-one flour swap. Luckily, there are some expert-tested tips to help prevent any future baking disasters.

"Gluten-free flours can be moisture hogs, so adding an extra egg or a splash more oil can keep things from drying out," says Alysha Dinatale, pastry chef at The Goddess and Grocer in Chicago. "And a pinch of xanthan gum or psyllium husk helps with structure so you're not slicing into a pile of crumbs."

Moisture is key when it comes to ingredient swaps like this. Gluten-free recipes often require more liquid because, unlike wheat or barley, most gluten-free flours are high in starch, which absorb water like nobody's business. So adding a little extra liquid can help compensate those thirsty starches. As for the texture, gluten typically acts as a binder, holding the cake together. Additives like xanthan gum can be a secret weapon to combat crumbly gluten-free cakes, as they mimic the elasticity and support that gluten provides.