Why The Pan You Choose Matters So Much For Gluten-Free Bread

Gluten-free baking can produce cakes and cookies that are every bit as delicious as the classics, but gluten-free bread is a special kind of challenge. While wheat flour is an important building block of most baked goods, mixtures of different gluten-free flours can often do a good job approximating it. In desserts such as pastries, you don't actually want to develop too much gluten, but most bread really, really needs gluten to be itself. It provides the binding that traps air bubbles and gives bread its rise, as well as the chewy and holey interior of things like a French baguette. So when making gluten-free bread, your loaf needs all the help it can get. That's why we reached out to an expert, pastry chef Alysha Dinatale at The Goddess and Grocer, to ask her about tips for gluten-free bread baking. She told us one of the biggest decisions you can make actually has to do with the pan.

Dinatale says that if you are baking gluten-free bread, you want a pan with high sides. As she explains, "a pan with higher sides to give gluten-free bread the support it needs to rise up rather than spread out." Gluten-free bread is still going to proof and rise, and then rise again in the oven, because it still utilizes yeast. It just has a harder time holding that shape before it finishes cooking, so giving gluten-free bread a surface to cling to as it rises is key.