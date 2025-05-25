Sierra Steak Vs Flank Steak: Is There A Difference Between These 2 Cuts?

If you're on the market for a lean steak with little marbling that turns rich and tender under the right conditions, you'll likely be pointed to sierra steak or flank steak. The cuts have a similar look and grain, and a similar name if you refer to the sierra cut as its "chuck flank" moniker. Despite their commonalities, sierra and flank steak are two wholly separate cuts.

Jonathan Bautista, Executive Chef at Ember & Rye, recognizes the common traits between sierra steak and flank steak, but notes an important difference between them. "They are very similar in texture and flavor — however, they come from two separate parts of the cattle," he explains. "The sierra steak is from the chuck (shoulder) while the flank steak is from the belly muscles." Like flank, sierra steak is loaded with thick muscle fibers that give it a coarse grain. While neither of the cuts is particularly fatty, lending to their ability to dry out easily, they still have an incredibly robust taste.

Although the two cuts come from different locations in the cow, they're both exercised frequently, producing the coarse muscle fibers they're known for. Flank steak is part of the cow's abdominal muscles, which help to support the animal's body weight and general movements. The shoulder, where sierra steak comes from, also takes on the cow's weight and aids in movement, resulting in its leaner nature.