Sierra Steak Vs Flank Steak: Is There A Difference Between These 2 Cuts?
If you're on the market for a lean steak with little marbling that turns rich and tender under the right conditions, you'll likely be pointed to sierra steak or flank steak. The cuts have a similar look and grain, and a similar name if you refer to the sierra cut as its "chuck flank" moniker. Despite their commonalities, sierra and flank steak are two wholly separate cuts.
Jonathan Bautista, Executive Chef at Ember & Rye, recognizes the common traits between sierra steak and flank steak, but notes an important difference between them. "They are very similar in texture and flavor — however, they come from two separate parts of the cattle," he explains. "The sierra steak is from the chuck (shoulder) while the flank steak is from the belly muscles." Like flank, sierra steak is loaded with thick muscle fibers that give it a coarse grain. While neither of the cuts is particularly fatty, lending to their ability to dry out easily, they still have an incredibly robust taste.
Although the two cuts come from different locations in the cow, they're both exercised frequently, producing the coarse muscle fibers they're known for. Flank steak is part of the cow's abdominal muscles, which help to support the animal's body weight and general movements. The shoulder, where sierra steak comes from, also takes on the cow's weight and aids in movement, resulting in its leaner nature.
Prepare sierra steak and flank steak the same way
Given their striking similarities, there's really no difference between cooking flank steak and sierra steak. With an umami taste and lean structure, the end result will turn out pretty much the same. Before you throw it on the fire, though, Bautista says there's an important step you can't miss with the two cuts. "I recommend a nice marinade prior because both cuts have a super beefy flavor," he states.
Their intense taste does make the two steaks delicious cuts, but a great marinade elevates their flavor and texture. With both of them being on the lean side, it's important to soften them up before cooking. A tenderizing steak marinade featuring acidic ingredients doesn't just help to weaken those tough muscle fibers, but it's great for balancing out the savory flavor. You can stick with some lemon juice and vinegar for a bright taste, or throw in freshly-squeezed orange juice for a sweeter finish.
After at least two hours of marinating, you can heat your steak. To prevent strengthening those muscle fibers further, quick skills are key to cooking a tender sierra steak or flank steak. "A hot sear or grill is preferred, and a medium rare temperature is best," says Bautista. Cooking the steak quickly preserves the tenderness from the marinade and ensures the meat doesn't dry out from the high heat.