The New York Burger Restaurant That Celebrates Halloween Year-Round
Some people live for Halloween, at least when it comes to holidays. Sadly, it comes only once a year, and it's not even an official national holiday worthy of a day off from work. But that doesn't stop diehard Halloween fans from going all-out with costumes, parties, pranks, and all sorts of ghostly shenanigans. What if there were a place where all that ghoulishness never ends, repeating itself over and over every single day, like a creepy version of the 1993 film "Groundhog Day"?
Lovers of underworld shenanigans can rejoice, because that place actually exists. It's called Haunted House of Hamburgers, creeping deliciously across a parcel of land in Farmingdale, New York, about 30 miles outside the New York City metro area. The burgers are creatively named, the music eerily mesmerizing, and the decorative theme screams horror through and through. Inside, glowing neon artwork is accentuated by doled-out 3D glasses for patrons to wear, while the grounds outside come alive with glowing tombstones, evil jack-o-lanterns, larger-than-life ghouls, goblins, skeletons, scarecrows, apparitions, creepy clowns, and infamous characters such as Frankenstein and his bride.
It's tempting to think it's all just an over-the-top gag capitalizing on a nation's love for Halloween — and it surely is from one viewpoint. But those who've experienced Haunted House of Hamburgers chant its praises, calling it fun, family friendly, and "a spooktacular goulish time."
The menu and the cocktails
Food and drinks at Haunted House of Hamburgers stand out for creativity, with categories such as Boo Brunch, Crypt Keeper Cocktails, and Undead Desserts. And of course, there's the burgers, which appear monstrously big. You can make Halloween-themed burgers at home, but it'll be hard to beat these. That's especially true with the restaurant's signature Zombie Burger, which comes topped with a dried egg, avocado, bacon, and cheese. The Tarantula Burger piles up with pepper jack cheese, bacon, onion strings, and a glob of garlic mayo. Vegetarians fear not; you can order the Impossible Burger.
The Boo Brunch throws down with Pitchfork Pancakes, Frozen With Fear French Toast, Evil Egg Sandwiches, and more. If you think you're full enough, never mind: the Undead Desserts crawl onto the table with creepy culinary creativity. How about a Chained Up Cheesecake, or a slice of Death by Chocolate Cake, or Bone Collector Banana Cream Pie? On a lighter harvest-themed note, guests can go Bobbing for Apple Pie. There's a Build Your Own Sundae deal that includes an option for waffle brownies.
Halloween-themed cocktails and mocktails abound in bars across the country, but those at Haunted House of Hamburgers have their own vibe with names like Picket Fence Pina Colada, Witches Spell, Vampire Bite, Bloody Butter Beer, and Shivering Shirley Temple. Each comes with a spooky garnish, such as spooky eyeball-colored cherries or cauldron-style smoke swirling from the glass. As of this writing, the Afterlife Alcoholic shakes are among the restaurant's latest offerings.