The New York Burger Restaurant That Celebrates Halloween Year-Round

Some people live for Halloween, at least when it comes to holidays. Sadly, it comes only once a year, and it's not even an official national holiday worthy of a day off from work. But that doesn't stop diehard Halloween fans from going all-out with costumes, parties, pranks, and all sorts of ghostly shenanigans. What if there were a place where all that ghoulishness never ends, repeating itself over and over every single day, like a creepy version of the 1993 film "Groundhog Day"?

Lovers of underworld shenanigans can rejoice, because that place actually exists. It's called Haunted House of Hamburgers, creeping deliciously across a parcel of land in Farmingdale, New York, about 30 miles outside the New York City metro area. The burgers are creatively named, the music eerily mesmerizing, and the decorative theme screams horror through and through. Inside, glowing neon artwork is accentuated by doled-out 3D glasses for patrons to wear, while the grounds outside come alive with glowing tombstones, evil jack-o-lanterns, larger-than-life ghouls, goblins, skeletons, scarecrows, apparitions, creepy clowns, and infamous characters such as Frankenstein and his bride.

It's tempting to think it's all just an over-the-top gag capitalizing on a nation's love for Halloween — and it surely is from one viewpoint. But those who've experienced Haunted House of Hamburgers chant its praises, calling it fun, family friendly, and "a spooktacular goulish time."