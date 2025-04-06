Make Brownies That Are 100% Edge Pieces With This Everyday Kitchen Tool
When it comes to brownies, the ultimate, fudgy dessert for chocolate lovers, everyone has their favorite piece, whether it's a cakey middle piece or a crispy edge. But it can be difficult to bake them the standard way in a baking pan in the oven when you're craving only a crispy piece and not the full scale of options. Even when there are brownies available, it can be tiring to "fight" friends and family over the best pieces. Luckily, there is a way to fix this issue. A great option for baking brownies with a crispy edge is using a kitchen tool you most likely have at home: the waffle iron.
Not only will the waffle iron give you that crispy edge you're looking for, but it also provides a smaller serving for anyone not looking for leftovers or craving a quick late-night dessert. There are even more benefits of making brownies in the waffle iron, as it allows for way less cleaning (but make sure to prep the iron right — more on that later). The brownie will have a slightly different look with those iconic waffle indents, but the classic flavor you know and love will still be there.
Cooking brownies in your waffle iron
Making the brownies in the waffle iron is easy and follows the same process of making any standard brownies, whether you're using a boxed batter or not. If you're looking to step up your brownie game and use homemade batter, try a recipe for ultimate fudgy brownies, which includes steps such as browning the butter for a rich, nutty flavor.
The most important part of creating this waffle-style brownie is to make sure the pan is greased thoroughly. Waffle irons are notorious for being hard to clean if not prepped beforehand because all those crispy pieces can get stuck. So make sure to either butter the pan or spray it thoroughly with grease. Then, simply pour the batter into the greased iron. It's best not to overflow the batter, so start with a little less and gradually increase. Then, just like a waffle, press down for about five minutes until it's done to your desired amount of crisp.
There are so many great ways to use a waffle iron. If you're inspired by this process for brownies, check out more of the best uses for a waffle iron. These include making hashbrowns, quesadillas, cinnamon rolls, banana bread, etc.