Do Cookies Qualify As Pastries?

"Which Side Are You On?" isn't just a prodigious song made famous by Pete Seeger. It's also the question foodies are asking about technicality-centric gastronomic debates, like the famous "Is a hot dog a sandwich?" contention (Anthony Bourdain was on the "nay" side). Similar debates ask, "Is a pizza a pie?" and "Is a taco a sandwich?" (A French taco certainly is). Today, we're debunking another quandary: Are cookies a pastry? The short answer is "Nope." Let's break it down.

The authority at Merriam-Webster defines a "pastry" as "usually sweet baked goods made of dough having a high fat content." The dictionary's provided example sentence reads, "She had a pastry and coffee for breakfast," and a cookie could certainly fit the bill here. However, other definitions of the word fuel the source of the disagreement. The Cambridge Dictionary's more-specific take calls pastry "a food made from a mixture of flour, fat, and water, rolled flat and either wrapped around or put over or under other foods, and then baked." By this understanding, cookies don't qualify.

If a pastry is simply, utilitarianly a food item that is made from dough, then shaped and baked, cookies totally qualify. Bread, which is dough-based but not shaped, therefore would not qualify as a pastry via this definition, either. However, braided challah or other woven breads would fit the bill for a "pastry" by this understanding of the term. Here at Tasting Table, we think a "pastry" constitutes more than just shaping some dough.