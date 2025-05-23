Cake Or Bread? How To Know Which Bake Is Which

Anytime you start getting into strict definitions around food terms like cake and bread, you are bound to run into a million complications, but there are a few basic guidelines that can help separate them. The complications are clear in something like banana bread, which is made much like a cake and yet, for some reason, is still called bread, most likely because of its similarity to quick breads. And you can't just fall back on when you eat and say cake is specifically a dessert, because there are plenty of sweet breads eaten for dessert, like German stollen or cinnamon babka. So if you are trying to distinguish between bread and cake, the best guideline is going by how they are leavened and what the finished texture is.

This definition isn't perfect, either, but it's probably the most clear way to divide breads and cakes. Breads are usually made with yeast, which helps them rise and gives them a more chewy texture. Almost everything we consider cake is made from a batter with chemical leaveners, like baking soda and baking powder, or uses other non-yeast rising agents like eggs. This gives cakes more of a soft and tender texture than most breads. As a more granular difference, cakes also tend to have higher proportions of fat from butter, eggs, and milk, which also gives them that more rich, soft texture. But all of these differences go out the window with one more definition that complicates everything.