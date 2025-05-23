Are Sweet Potato Chips Healthier Than The Standard Potato Chip?
There are few snacks on this earth that hit quite like a classic potato chip. Crunchy, salty, and fried, there could not be a more perfect bite. But, when trying to find healthy snacks that won't ruin your diet, it's no secret that potato chips probably aren't the best thing to keep in your daily snack rotation. Sweet potato chips are often marketed as a healthy alternative to regular potato chips, but are they really that much better? Turns out, the answer isn't a straight "yes" or "no."
First and foremost, the brand matters. Even some of the best potato chip brands have some not-so-great ingredients in them, like refined seed oils, which have been linked to inflammation and are commonly found in ultra-processed foods. The same goes for sweet potato chips, so make sure you're checking the nutritional information of each brand before blindly buying. In general, though, sweet potato chips do have more vitamins and nutrients than standard potato chips, meaning they can be considered healthier.
How do the two compare nutritionally?
Because "healthy" is relative to each individual and their dietary needs, we've got to look at the numbers to compare standard potato chips and sweet potato chips. Typically, an equal 1-cup serving of potato chips and sweet potato chips has comparable amounts of saturated fat, carbohydrates, and calories. Sodium is where a huge difference is clear, with sweet potato chips having around 55 milligrams compared to the 130 milligrams of sodium in standard potato chips. Sweet potatoes are also high in certain vitamins that regular potatoes have none or less of, like beta-carotene, vitamins A, B6, and C, and fiber.
When it comes down purely to nutritional value, sweet potato chips do tend to have more vitamins and nutrients than standard potato chips. But that's not to say potato chips can't be a part of a healthy diet for some people. When shopping for either variety of chip, look for potato chips that are baked or fried in a healthier oil, like avocado oil. Most importantly, go easy on yourself and prioritize eating things that make you feel good.