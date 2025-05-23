Are Sweet Potato Chips Healthier Than The Standard Potato Chip?

There are few snacks on this earth that hit quite like a classic potato chip. Crunchy, salty, and fried, there could not be a more perfect bite. But, when trying to find healthy snacks that won't ruin your diet, it's no secret that potato chips probably aren't the best thing to keep in your daily snack rotation. Sweet potato chips are often marketed as a healthy alternative to regular potato chips, but are they really that much better? Turns out, the answer isn't a straight "yes" or "no."

First and foremost, the brand matters. Even some of the best potato chip brands have some not-so-great ingredients in them, like refined seed oils, which have been linked to inflammation and are commonly found in ultra-processed foods. The same goes for sweet potato chips, so make sure you're checking the nutritional information of each brand before blindly buying. In general, though, sweet potato chips do have more vitamins and nutrients than standard potato chips, meaning they can be considered healthier.