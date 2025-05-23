Frozen Boozy Watermelon Balls Are The Cocktail Shortcut Of The Summer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

This summer, we're willing to bet your new favorite cocktail doesn't come in a glass. Instead, it's ice-cold, bite-sized, and bursting with fresh flavors. Introducing frozen boozy watermelon balls, a cocktail shortcut that's going to revolutionize your backyard barbecues and poolside parties. With just a few ingredients and tons of wiggle room for customization, these little delights pack a punch with each tiny bite.

Begin with a ripe, seedless watermelon. Carefully cut the fruit in half, then, using a melon baller, scoop out uniform balls of the red flesh, placing them in a large container. From there, pour your favorite liquor over the fruit, cover, and set in the fridge for at least an hour, or until the booze has been fully absorbed by the watermelon. If you're using a strong, hard liquor, you can add simple syrup to dilute some of the alcohol flavor. But regardless, you'll taste the liquor.

After the liquid has been completely absorbed, it's time to freeze those bad boys. Place the covered container in the freezer for several hours, or until completely frozen. Once frozen, you can place a few boozy watermelon balls onto a skewer, or just eat them out of the container as is (responsibly, of course). You can also serve them as flavor bomb ice cubes in your favorite summertime cocktail.