Frozen Boozy Watermelon Balls Are The Cocktail Shortcut Of The Summer
This summer, we're willing to bet your new favorite cocktail doesn't come in a glass. Instead, it's ice-cold, bite-sized, and bursting with fresh flavors. Introducing frozen boozy watermelon balls, a cocktail shortcut that's going to revolutionize your backyard barbecues and poolside parties. With just a few ingredients and tons of wiggle room for customization, these little delights pack a punch with each tiny bite.
Begin with a ripe, seedless watermelon. Carefully cut the fruit in half, then, using a melon baller, scoop out uniform balls of the red flesh, placing them in a large container. From there, pour your favorite liquor over the fruit, cover, and set in the fridge for at least an hour, or until the booze has been fully absorbed by the watermelon. If you're using a strong, hard liquor, you can add simple syrup to dilute some of the alcohol flavor. But regardless, you'll taste the liquor.
After the liquid has been completely absorbed, it's time to freeze those bad boys. Place the covered container in the freezer for several hours, or until completely frozen. Once frozen, you can place a few boozy watermelon balls onto a skewer, or just eat them out of the container as is (responsibly, of course). You can also serve them as flavor bomb ice cubes in your favorite summertime cocktail.
A summery blank canvas
The best part of preparing frozen boozy watermelon balls at home is the amount of freedom you have to make them your own. The possibilities are endless, as you can customize them to match any mood or cocktail craving you have. Clear spirits like vodka, rum, or gin are always a hit, and you can cut the edge off with a little simple syrup or sugary non-alcoholic beverage like lemon-lime soda or ginger ale. We've previously shared how you can soak watermelon slices in tequila for a fresh, yet boozy snack, and a similar logic applies here. Pour tequila and simple syrup over the melon balls, freeze, and top with lime juice, Tajín, and a little bit of salt. It's everything you'd want in a frozen watermelon margarita, now in bite-size form.
For a tropical twist at your summertime get-together, try using a coconut rum, such as Malibu, with a splash of pineapple juice or coconut water. Or, if you want to take your taste buds to the Italian Riviera, soak the melon balls in a little bit of Aperol and prosecco. It's incredibly delicious, with a complex flavor that adds a touch of elegance to your cocktail parties. For the ultimate classy adult snack, cover the fruit with a high-quality bourbon or whiskey, then top with salt and fresh herbs, like basil or mint. You can even make this treat completely non-alcoholic, using your favorite fruit juice or soda.