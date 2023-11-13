Soak Watermelon Slices In Tequila For A Fresh Yet Boozy Snack

Fruit-based cocktails always hit the spot in the warmer months. But instead of dropping apple slices into your sangria or submerging thin wedges of blood orange in your margarita, why not flip the script and pour the booze straight into your fruit? Watermelon is in season from May to September, and for the times a ripe-looking one is just calling your name, there's no better way to enjoy it as an adult than to infuse it with tequila.

It's entirely possible to feel similar boozy effects from eating a slice of alcohol-infused watermelon as you would from drinking a cocktail. The fruit will soak up the tequila through osmosis, a process that occurs when the booze penetrates the semi-permeable membrane in the watermelon. But even more enticing than just a vehicle for your alcohol, merging the fruit with tequila creates a tasty, refreshing snack. If you've ever had a watermelon margarita, you know how delicious the lightly sugary watermelon can be when paired with the earthy, sweet, agave-laced flavors in tequila. So when you take a bite of this infusion, you'll get a fresh burst of juicy watermelon with a tinge of boozy flavor, perfect for poolside barbecues and beach days.