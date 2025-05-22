Turn Your Hot Dogs Into Mashed Potato Boats For A More Filling Meal
Hot dogs are an all-purpose food that can be effortlessly placed into a bun and topped with mustard, chopped up and added to fried rice or a stir-fry, or sliced into thin strips for a crave-worthy bacon-inspired treat. With a wide variety of grocery store hot dog brands to choose from, there's likely one to suit your tastes and dietary needs, be they animal protein or plant-based. One of the most fulfilling hot dog hacks you'll wish you knew sooner is a budget-conscious meal that will feel as if it came straight out of a mother's kitchen. Using hot dogs as "boats" into which you can stuff a luscious filling of mashed potatoes is a great family activity for foodies of all ages.
The beauty of this dish is truly in its simplicity. Because hot dogs are already fully cooked (which the package of any of your favorite brands can confirm), it's just a matter of warming up the franks to your liking and preparing a basic batch of mashed potatoes, either from scratch or from your choice of any instant mashed potato brand. Both of these food items are accessibly priced and particularly filling, making the meal ideal for nights when you want big flavor with minimal labor. There are also plenty of ways to dress up these hot dog boats for even more fun and flair.
Tips for the tastiest hot dog boats
Start by warming up your favorite hot dogs and slicing them lengthwise down the middle. As a note for any plant-based versions, such as these Lightlife Smart Dogs, this will likely be slightly messier than a beef or pork hot dog, but just as delicious.
Next, fill the void with a generous portion of mashed potatoes, which you can prepare with either regular or non-dairy butter, depending on your preferences. Top all of this with a meltable cheese of your liking and pop it in the oven under the broiler for a minute or two or bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes (or until the cheese melts).
This dish is perfect to satisfy many different appetites and needs, as it can be customized to include your preferred protein, potato, and cheese topping. Dress up your dinner even more by sprinkling bacon bits or soy crumbles on top for extra crunch. You can also drizzle hot sauce or sprinkle your favorite seasonings over the finished food for more flavor. Don't be afraid to get creative.