The Worst Hershey's Kisses Candy Flavor, According To Our Taste Test

If you didn't already know, Hershey's began producing its Kisses in 1907 and has released a number of flavors in the over a century since. From the cereal-infused Cinnamon Toast Crunch Kisses to the "Harry Potter"-inspired Butterbeer Kisses, its selection is vast. Despite that, not every Hershey's offering turns out great. In our ranking of 13 Hershey's Kisses flavors, we found that its Sugar Cookie Kisses were below par.

As Hershey's Mint Truffle Kisses, Milklicious Kisses, and Milk Chocolate with Almonds Kisses rounded out the top three, the brand's Sugar Cookie Kisses were ranked in the last spot. Part of the Hershey's holiday line-up, these Kisses featured a solid white creme base with crunchy pieces of red and green cookies throughout. However, while we appreciated the texture the cookie pieces added, they offered no balance to the overall super-sweet taste of each Kiss, which was followed by an unpleasant aftertaste. We also found that these Kisses tasted nothing like our favorite sugar cookie recipe.