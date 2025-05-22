The Worst Hershey's Kisses Candy Flavor, According To Our Taste Test
If you didn't already know, Hershey's began producing its Kisses in 1907 and has released a number of flavors in the over a century since. From the cereal-infused Cinnamon Toast Crunch Kisses to the "Harry Potter"-inspired Butterbeer Kisses, its selection is vast. Despite that, not every Hershey's offering turns out great. In our ranking of 13 Hershey's Kisses flavors, we found that its Sugar Cookie Kisses were below par.
As Hershey's Mint Truffle Kisses, Milklicious Kisses, and Milk Chocolate with Almonds Kisses rounded out the top three, the brand's Sugar Cookie Kisses were ranked in the last spot. Part of the Hershey's holiday line-up, these Kisses featured a solid white creme base with crunchy pieces of red and green cookies throughout. However, while we appreciated the texture the cookie pieces added, they offered no balance to the overall super-sweet taste of each Kiss, which was followed by an unpleasant aftertaste. We also found that these Kisses tasted nothing like our favorite sugar cookie recipe.
Hershey's Sugar Cookie Kisses are too sweet for most
On Hershey's official website, the company claims to have "captured the flavor of a delicious holiday sugar cookie with smooth white creme and crunchy cookie bits," but not all of its customers agreed. One purchaser said they tasted "like plain sugar" and not at all like a sugar cookie. Another review described the Sugar Cookie Kisses as "[cloyingly] sweet," adding, "They reminded me of overly sugared milk left after eating cereal."
Reviews on Walmart's website also included complaints of the Kisses being way too sweet and having an artificial taste. And on Amazon, where the Hershey's Sugar Cookie Kisses can be purchased for under $10, one review stated that they were "powdery with an off taste." Others shared that the final product was "horrible" and "inedible."
If you come across this seasonal product, give it a hard pass. Instead, stick with either our top three or the classics, such as the original milk chocolate flavor and Hershey's Hugs Kisses, available all year round.