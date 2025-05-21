The Science Behind Meghan Markle's One-Pot Pasta And Its Creamy Sauce

Meghan Markle, aka the Duchess of Sussex, has gone viral for many things in recent years, but it's her single-skillet spaghetti featured on an episode of her Netflix show "With Love Meghan" that has gotten the attention of devoted foodies. A one-pot pasta dish isn't necessarily new, but anything a royal makes in the kitchen is worth noting, especially when said royal has a Netflix show that focuses on cooking. To be clear, the science behind cooking pasta and making a sauce in a single pot explains why it works effortlessly.

When you boil any type of pasta in roaring water, the pasta absorbs as much water as possible. But at a certain point, the pasta has reached its limits, and starch starts to transfer from the noodles to the water. That starchy water can then be used to thicken sauces in a similar way that a slurry or gelatin accomplishes. It's why many pasta recipes recommend reserving a cup or so of the pasta water to thicken any type of sauce, whether it's homemade or out of a jar. That thick, starchy water is what becomes the base of sauces in one-pot pasta dishes like Markle's.

To make a one-pot pasta dish like Markle's single-skillet spaghetti, you'll add Parmesan (and some other ingredients) to the dish, whose fatty components will help thicken the sauce further. Even Martha Stewart makes a famous one-pot pasta dish with a similar technique, so it's worth a shot.