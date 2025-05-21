The Perfect Flour Blend For Gluten-Free Cakes, According To A Pastry Chef

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you think gluten-free cakes are bound to disappoint, you are living in the past. But making the best gluten-free versions of baked goods does have a slightly steeper learning curve than standard baking. As good as gluten-free cakes can be, the reality is still that most recipes were developed with wheat flour in mind, and achieving the same textures with other ingredients is a challenge. The binding power of gluten is what helps trap the air that gives cake a light and tender texture, and that magic isn't easy to replicate with a simple one-ingredient swap.

So in most baking recipes, you need a mix of alternative flours and starches to achieve what wheat can do by itself, but it can be done. So to clear this up, we reached out to an expert, pastry chef Alysha Dinatale from The Goddess and Grocer in Chicago, to ask her about the ideal flour blend for gluten-free cake.

Dinatale tells us, "For cakes, you want a blend that's light and airy but still has enough structure to hold together. A mix of rice flour, potato starch, and tapioca starch does the trick." While these items may not have been common in the past, they are now stocked at most major supermarkets through brands like Bob's Red Mill. Just know that the labeling on the second two can be a bit confusing. Tapioca starch and tapioca flour are actually the same thing, but potato starch and potato flour are not.