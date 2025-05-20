Never Use This Chocolate Chip Brand In Your Desserts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chocolate chips are among the most popular baking ingredients and the star of some of America's favorite desserts. Everyone adores chocolate chip cookies, which are the number one cookie flavor, while chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream is in the top 5 favorite ice cream flavors in the U.S. If you've ever visited the baking aisle at your local grocery store, you'll know that there are dozens of chocolate chip brands to choose from. However, the one chocolate chip brand we suggest you avoid using in your desserts is Wegmans.

We tasted and ranked 15 chocolate chip brands based on the taste and texture of the semi-sweet chocolate discs. After all, they're such a necessary ingredient if you enjoy baking recipes like our brown butter chocolate chip cookies or these chocolate chip toffee cookies, we thought we should find out which ones were best ... and worst. While Wegmans' old-school packaging evoked a nostalgia that made our mouths water, the taste test was especially disappointing. We tasted these chocolate chips right out of the bag and slightly melted, and both versions left a chalky, dry mouthfeel with an offputting flavor that was more chemical than chocolate. Perhaps the fact that these chocolate chips are vegan translates to a lack of richness that dairy or milk solids might impart. Still, even dairy-free chocolate chips should supply that robust, slightly bitter cocoa flavor that Wegmans morsels clearly lacked. They weren't inedible, but they were no match for any of the other store and name-brand chocolate chips we sampled.