How Much Espresso Do You Need For Tiramisu?

You simply can't make a good tiramisu without good espresso. It's only fair — one of the most well-known Italian desserts must be paired with Italy's coffee. However, for home bakers hoping to bake their first batch of Italian tiramisu, a natural question will pop up when you hit this step in the recipe: How much espresso should you brew to get the best version of this classic treat?

In our classic tiramisu recipe, we dip each of the ladyfinger biscuits that would form the "backbone" of the dessert in a cup of freshly-brewed espresso. Technically, there's no hard rule on how much espresso or coffee you should brew. The espresso isn't mixed into the dessert, its only job is to soften and flavor the ladyfingers. So, as long as there's enough espresso to dip all of your ladyfingers in, you're set — even if you've only got the time or the coffee grounds to make ¾ cup, or around six shots, your tiramisu should still come out looking (and tasting) perfectly fine.