You'll Wish You Never Spent Money On This Bland High-Protein Cereal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Swapping whey scoops for bowls of Cheerios? It wasn't on most consumers' 2025 bingo cards, yet high-protein cereals are the latest craze. With such a suddenly saturated market emerging, Tasting Table couldn't resist embarking on an investigative review of the most popular high-protein cereals, ranked from worst to best. Some brands, including Wheaties, are launching new boxes with over seven times more protein than their original products. Amidst such drastic changes, shoppers should know which products yield the best (and tastiest) results. Unfortunately, we found one cereal customers will regret spending money on.

Kashi GO Protein & Fiber Original placed dead last. Gym-goers should skip this bland product, described by the reviewer as "about as visually appealing as birdseed." A pitiful-looking bowl of neutral-colored cereal roughly resembled those bowls of untouched nuts at the restaurant everyone avoids. The bland theme of its mono-color aesthetic transferred to its flavor, too. The reviewer noted a distinct lack of taste, with slight nuttiness that provided zero after-taste and "a weird, pulpy texture on your tongue that's frankly off-putting."

Kashi GO Original won a few brownie points for its rigid texture, which retained a signature crunch (even after five minutes of milk soaking). Ultimately, though, it wasn't enough to redeem its dwindling impression. And all that for a trade-off of just 12 grams of protein? The muscle-growth potential just isn't compelling enough in what is fast becoming a competitive niche. It probably won't be breaking onto our list of the best breakfast cereals, ranked anytime soon.