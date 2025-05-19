The Worst Hard Seltzer Brand Costs Too Much For How Bad It Tastes

Even frequent Bud Light drinkers would likely describe the beer as "a good beer." It isn't anyone's enthusiastic favorite, and if it is, then it likely cinched that title for being crushable, affordable, and better-tasting than budget competitors like Natty and Busch Light. Alas, when it comes to Bud Light Seltzers, the same appeal does not apply. These seltzers are pricey; we might have forgiven the lousy taste had they come at a lower cost.

Bud Light Seltzers are sold as variety multi-packs or as individual 25-ounce tallboy cans, and as we noted in our review, the variety packs "[range] in price from $17 to $27 depending on how many cans you buy." For reference, 12-packs of White Claw, Truly, and Topo Chico all clock in at $16.99 at a Target in Chicago, and they all taste better. The only hard-seltzer-adjacent offering close to Bud Light Seltzers' $27 mark is High Noon, at $26.99 per 12-pack. However, High Noon is spiked with real vodka, whereas Bud Light Seltzers are spiked with lower-quality malt liquor made from fermented cane sugar.

Bud Light seems to be resting on its giant name-brand laurels here, but any friendly degree of brand familiarity doesn't change the fact that this is a bad-tasting seltzer. To discerning imbibers who don't normally drink hard seltzer, but were drawn in by the Bud Light name, we urge: "Not all hard seltzers taste like this. Give another brand a try."