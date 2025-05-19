The Scottish Origins Of The Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Alongside baking essentials like flour and sugar, oats are one of the longest standing pantry items. The cereal grain has been adding fiber to recipes for centuries, playing a role in both sweet and savory dishes. There are dozens of oat-based recipes from silky oatmeal to non-dairy milk, but everyone's favorite has got to be oatmeal raisin cookies. Chocolate chip may be the most famous cookie, but nothing beats the chewiness of a humble oatmeal cookie. The chewy treat feels like an American tradition, but we were actually late to the oat game. The U.S. was nearly 400 years behind Scotland, the true inspiration behind the cherished oatmeal raisin cookie.

It might not have been called a cookie, but the first sweet, oatmeal based treat was concocted in Scotland, as early as the 14th century. The country's notoriously unpredictable climate made agriculture difficult, until oats arrived and saved the day. Their durability could handle Scotland's damp climate and it quickly became a beloved ingredient, with one of the most popular recipes being Scottish oatcakes.