Does Cake Flour Typically Contain Baking Powder?

Baking can sometimes feel overwhelming, especially when the recipe you're using calls for a complicated ingredient. And even though it's one of the most essential elements out there, even flour can be confusing. There are quite a few different types, and some have very specific purposes. This is especially true with cake flour, which was created to make ultra light baked goods with a lot of rise, like fluffy angel food cake and classic vanilla cupcakes. If you're wondering whether this means it contains baking powder, the answer is no. Cake flour doesn't typically contain any leavening agent, so you still need to add baking powder or baking soda to your recipe to ensure that your cake rises.

The only flour that contains baking powder is self-raising flour, which also has a little salt added in the U.S. Self-raising flour is essentially just all-purpose flour with the leavening agent already added –- it's used in heavier baked goods that need an even crumb, like scones, and is particularly popular in the U.K. You can buy self-raising cake flour, but make sure you don't add any extra baking powder to your batter if you do.