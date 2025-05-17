The Inexpensive Meat You Aren't Using In Stir Fry, But Should

Already cooked. Already flavored. Hot dogs need no preparation before joining the hot pan. Just slice them up, toss them in along with the aromatics, and stir around for a bit until they begin to brown. After that, just proceed as usual. This works for a regular plate of vegetable stir fry, but you can also throw in rice or noodles and have an easy meal in no time. Even with dishes that already have a protein, like a beef udon stir fry for example, adding hot dogs is still a good idea.

Since this is a stir fry we're talking about, there's always room for more. Stir fry sauces, often a soy-sauce-based mixture, never disappoint, but you can always go with a sauce that often accompanies sausages. It could be a delectably tangy BBQ sauce or a hearty chili. Just a splash of Sriracha hot sauce can also make an impact if it's a kick of heat you're looking for.

Considering just how often hot dogs and sauerkraut go hand in hand, it only makes sense that they are stir fried together. The same goes for pickles and relishes, both of which also don't traditionally belong in a stir fry, but they sure have a way of fitting right in. You can also try making a Korean-inspired stir fry using Korean hot dogs, fish cakes, tteokbokki, and gochujang. With glass noodles on the side, you're all set for a flavor-packed dinner.