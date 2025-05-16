The Type Of Bowl Every Pasta Lover Should Have At Least One Of

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With so many pasta dishes from around the world, it's important to not only have the right ingredients to prepare your favorites but also the right vessels for serving. Just like the type of bowl you serve soup in matters, the same goes for pasta. Tasting Table spoke with Joni Brosnan, owner of Joni's Kitchen in Montauk, NY, for her expert opinion on the matter. Author of "Joni's, A Love Letter to Summer in Montauk" (now available for pre-order on her website), Brosnan knows her way around a pasta bowl and more. She shares, "I'm really into low bowls and you can find beautiful ones from independent artists. My favorite ceramicist in Montauk for gifts and keeping in your home is Utilitaria Montauk Outpost. I like to mix and match colors and textures for an eclectic feel. " In addition to having the right look, Brosnan also notes that low bowls are especially useful for holding "saucy or brothy pastas and Italian-approved portions."

A low bowl or "blate" (a portmanteau of "bowl" and "plate"), as it is sometimes called, has gained popularity in recent years. Scores of social media posters echo Brosnan's thoughts on the matter, proclaiming that a low bowl simply makes more sense than a plate or deep bowl. A low bowl keeps pasta warmer longer while keeping the sauce from spilling out of the sides.