The Type Of Bowl Every Pasta Lover Should Have At Least One Of
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With so many pasta dishes from around the world, it's important to not only have the right ingredients to prepare your favorites but also the right vessels for serving. Just like the type of bowl you serve soup in matters, the same goes for pasta. Tasting Table spoke with Joni Brosnan, owner of Joni's Kitchen in Montauk, NY, for her expert opinion on the matter. Author of "Joni's, A Love Letter to Summer in Montauk" (now available for pre-order on her website), Brosnan knows her way around a pasta bowl and more. She shares, "I'm really into low bowls and you can find beautiful ones from independent artists. My favorite ceramicist in Montauk for gifts and keeping in your home is Utilitaria Montauk Outpost. I like to mix and match colors and textures for an eclectic feel. " In addition to having the right look, Brosnan also notes that low bowls are especially useful for holding "saucy or brothy pastas and Italian-approved portions."
A low bowl or "blate" (a portmanteau of "bowl" and "plate"), as it is sometimes called, has gained popularity in recent years. Scores of social media posters echo Brosnan's thoughts on the matter, proclaiming that a low bowl simply makes more sense than a plate or deep bowl. A low bowl keeps pasta warmer longer while keeping the sauce from spilling out of the sides.
Finding the right low bowl for your pasta
There are beautiful bowls for any occasion, so you're sure to find one that fits your home decor. Think about your favorite pasta dishes and what bowls would accentuate these meals so they look as good as they taste. Fun-shaped pasta in an eye-catching bowl will make your dish exponentially more enjoyable.
Imagine the beautiful contrast between a dish of fettuccine Alfredo served in a brightly colored low bowl. Give your table a classic and sleek look with a set of matte black stoneware pasta bowls, perfect for serving up a hearty portion of cacio e pepe. If you're into more muted tones, try a set of low bowls in a pastel color palette, which would make a lovely serving dish for a bold spaghetti marinara. The biggest thing to keep in mind is finding a bowl that's properly sized to your typical portions so you can keep them in regular rotation, whether you're serving pasta or any of your other favorite foods.