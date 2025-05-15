The Country That Eats The Most Pizza Isn't Italy Or The US

Pizza may have been born in Italy and become an American delivery icon, but the dish is popular around the world. According to Business Research Insights, the global pizza market is worth a staggering sum of nearly $200 billion. While it hasn't taken hold everywhere, people from China to Brazil are pounding slices at a record rate. Here, we probably still think of hamburgers as the true national dish, but given the amazing diversity of regional pizza styles the U.S. has developed, you couldn't be blamed for thinking the nation has overtaken Italy as the pizza kings of the world. It's a popular party food for every occasion, after all. But in reality, neither the U.S. nor Italy holds the crown. It turns out the world's biggest pizza lovers are actually found in Norway.

That's right, pizza has completely won the hearts of the small Scandinavian country. With a population of only 5.5 million people, the U.S. certainly eats more total pizzas than Norway. However, on a per-person basis, nobody can touch the Norwegians. Per the World Population Review, the average person in Norway eats 11.4 kilograms of pizza each year; that's over 25 pounds. The United States does finish a clear second, with each person eating an average of 23 pounds of pizza a year (via The Washington Post). And Italy is actually all the way down in fifth, behind Canada and Australia too, eating just under 17 pounds a year. Maybe it's those small margarita pizzas compared to beefy American slices and deep dish.