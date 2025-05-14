The No-Bean, Store-Bought Canned Chili That's Bursting With Flavor
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The absolute best canned foods to stock in your pantry include a number of essentials for making quick and nutritious meals. Among ready-to-eat fruits, vegetables, and more, these canned goods boast a longer shelf life than their fresh counterparts. You should always have canned chili in your pantry for a simple building block upon which you can create many different dishes. Of the wide variety of popular canned chili brands currently on the market, one bean-free version stands out for its intense and satisfying flavor. Stagg's no-bean classic chili places first in the bean-free variety and second overall in Tasting Table's ranking of canned chili.
This conveniently canned chili is flavored with a number of ingredients, including beef, beef broth, pork, jalapeños, and chile de árbol. Seemingly inspired in part by Texas-style chili con carne, the meat-filled and bean-less stew is a perfect blend of taste and texture. The heat is certainly not lacking, yet it doesn't overwhelm. Albeit thinner in consistency for its lack of beans, the chili is still hearty enough for use in a myriad of your favorite foods, such as topping hot dogs, mixing with a dairy base for a dip, and much more.
Why Stagg's no-bean classic is a clear winner
This canned brand of chili is a great value for the price, which is confirmed by numerous reviewers who point out the substantial presence of quality meat and well-balanced flavor. The heat is also a big draw for those who like their chili with a fair amount of spiciness, though some fans caution it could be deemed too spicy for some palates. If you can't eat beans or simply don't prefer them in your chili, this is an excellent option that maintains an adaptable consistency either as a standalone dish or condiment.
In addition to pouring it straight into a bowl and warming it up, there are a number of other uses for a good can of chili. For a low-effort meal that will be as filling as it is fulfilling, a simple cornbread and chili casserole requires only a can of chili and your favorite store-bought mix. Similarly, you can layer corn chips with Stagg's no-bean classic chili and top with shredded cheese to bake a crave-worthy Frito pie. Or, mix a can of chili with a box of mac and cheese for a super simple chili mac meal. Having a dependable brand of chili in your pantry is key to easy and delicious dishes for dinner or anytime.