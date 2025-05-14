The No-Bean, Store-Bought Canned Chili That's Bursting With Flavor

This canned brand of chili is a great value for the price, which is confirmed by numerous reviewers who point out the substantial presence of quality meat and well-balanced flavor. The heat is also a big draw for those who like their chili with a fair amount of spiciness, though some fans caution it could be deemed too spicy for some palates. If you can't eat beans or simply don't prefer them in your chili, this is an excellent option that maintains an adaptable consistency either as a standalone dish or condiment.

In addition to pouring it straight into a bowl and warming it up, there are a number of other uses for a good can of chili. For a low-effort meal that will be as filling as it is fulfilling, a simple cornbread and chili casserole requires only a can of chili and your favorite store-bought mix. Similarly, you can layer corn chips with Stagg's no-bean classic chili and top with shredded cheese to bake a crave-worthy Frito pie. Or, mix a can of chili with a box of mac and cheese for a super simple chili mac meal. Having a dependable brand of chili in your pantry is key to easy and delicious dishes for dinner or anytime.