What To Do With A Steak That's Been In Your Freezer Longer Than You Can Remember

Freezing steak is a bit of a paradox, because while it's a great way to save money and prevent food waste for an expensive item, it's also one of the easiest ways to forget you have something. Most people aren't in the habit of just rooting around the freezer looking for something to cook, unlike the fridge or pantry, so it's usually more of a set-it-and-forget-it storage option. While you might have plans built around frozen meat, its also easy to let an old item get covered up in the back, and then it just sits there, month after month, until you pull out this freezer-burned brick of meat that you don't even remember putting there. So if you have some frozen steak that time forgot, what do you do?

Well in telling us about signs you should throw out your frozen steak, our expert chef says not knowing how long it has been back there is actually one of the first warning signs. This isn't about getting sick, because freezing also stops the growth of microbes in meat. So technically speaking you aren't much more at risk of illness from a two-year-old frozen steak than you are with one frozen two months ago. But during a time period that long the quality is going to drop off a cliff, and your steak will likely be so dry and chewy that it won't be worth defrosting and cooking anymore. Sadly sometimes things are just a loss.