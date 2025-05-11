Whether you're training for a marathon or simply following a protein-rich diet, a protein boost often comes down to picking between one of two options: chicken or salmon. They're known as some of the most protein-rich foods around, but between these two, if you're going to meal-plan, you might want to know which one delivers the most bang for your bite.

The numbers are pretty easy to break down: In a 120-gram (4.2-ounce) serving, chicken breast offers around 35 grams of protein. Meanwhile, a salmon filet of the same size delivers around 25 grams. Therefore, chicken is the clear winner.

If you're a fitness enthusiast, this news might not come as much of a surprise. Chicken breast has long been the go-to protein booster among bodybuilders, especially when combined with rice for a one-two-punch of muscle-building protein and filling carbohydrates. So, if maximum protein is what you're after, feel free to push airline chicken breast with shallow-mustard to the top of your meal plan.