Chicken Vs Salmon: Which Gives Your Meal The Most Powerful Protein Boost?
Whether you're training for a marathon or simply following a protein-rich diet, a protein boost often comes down to picking between one of two options: chicken or salmon. They're known as some of the most protein-rich foods around, but between these two, if you're going to meal-plan, you might want to know which one delivers the most bang for your bite.
The numbers are pretty easy to break down: In a 120-gram (4.2-ounce) serving, chicken breast offers around 35 grams of protein. Meanwhile, a salmon filet of the same size delivers around 25 grams. Therefore, chicken is the clear winner.
If you're a fitness enthusiast, this news might not come as much of a surprise. Chicken breast has long been the go-to protein booster among bodybuilders, especially when combined with rice for a one-two-punch of muscle-building protein and filling carbohydrates. So, if maximum protein is what you're after, feel free to push airline chicken breast with shallow-mustard to the top of your meal plan.
The cut you choose matters
The reason for chicken breast's sky-high protein content mostly has to do with the fact that it is quite lean with little to no fat. If you were to pick other parts? The math could change a little.
For instance, if you were to choose crispy baked wings, you'd only get around 20 grams of protein for a 120-gram serving. This puts you behind on your intake compared to salmon. Other popular chicken cuts fall somewhere in between: Drumsticks provide a respectable 29 grams of protein per 120-gram serving, while thighs come in at about 28 grams, both of which are only slightly above salmon's offering and far lower than chicken breast.
Salmon lovers, in comparison, have it a lot simpler. The only popular cut available is filets, and as a result, they're pretty consistent in their protein offering. That's one of the things worth keeping in mind as you plan — a cut of salmon will give you less of a headache when trying to figure out your protein count.
The trick to preserving every bit of protein
Choosing your protein source is just the first step. If you want to get every bit of protein from your food, you need the proper cooking technique, too. For instance, if you were to use high-heat cooking methods like grilling, a portion of the protein within the meat can be "denatured," effectively reducing the total amount you take in.
For chicken breast, gentler methods like poaching, baking, or boiling work the best. Marinating is also a great idea, as the marinade will create a protective layer on the exterior of the chicken, helping prevent protein loss. Whichever method you use, the trick is to avoid overcooking — that's how you lose your protein.
The same rule applies to salmon. Try lower-heat methods for thinner cuts, such as baking, poaching, and reserve broiling, or grilling for thicker cuts. Aim for an internal temperature of about 125 to 130 degrees Fahrenheit for your lemon-garlic baked salmon, and not only will you be able to preserve the protein quality, but you'll also maintain those valuable omega-3 fatty acids that make them a superstar in dieting circles to begin with.